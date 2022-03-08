LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
Justin MacDonald of the Watertown Wolves has been named the Federal Prospects Hockey League player of the month for February.
MacDonald played in 13 games for the Wolves during the month and recorded 17 goals and 18 assists for 35 points to retake the league lead in scoring.
MacDonald’s best games in the month were back-to-back games against Danbury on Feb. 11 (three goals, two assists) and Feb. 12 (three goals, one assist) when he totaled nine points.
MacDonald, Watertown’s team captain as well as assistant coach, has scored a career-high 48 goals in 38 games with the team this season. His 101 points this season are one off a career high he set in 46 games playing with the Wolves in the 2014-15 season.
Also, Watertown forward Alexander Jmaeff has been named as the league’s rookie of the month as he played in all 13 games last month, totaling 21 points, including 11 goals. Jmaeff stands third in the league in scoring with 71 points, including 35 goals, in 38 games.
