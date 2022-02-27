WATERTOWN — Justin MacDonald may be improving on his MVP credentials this season.
The captain and assistant coach for the Watertown Wolves scored the game-tying goal with 1 minute, 35 seconds remaining in regulation and then tallied at 2:23 of overtime to pace his team to a 4-3
Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Binghamton Black Bears on Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
It was the first of four straight meetings between the teams over eight days.
Binghamton’s Nikita Ivashkin gave his team a 3-2 lead at 10:34 of the third period before the heroics of MacDonald, who had assisted on a goal earlier. He is nearing 50 goals on the season.
The league-leading Wolves improved to 30-8-1, while the Black Bears dipped to 22-18-0.
Alexander Jmaeff scored a goal and contributed three assists, and Andrew Harrison chipped in a goal and an assist for Watertown.
Former Wolves forward Tyler Gjurich and Emil Strom also scored for Binghamton, while ex-Wolves defenseman Kyle Powell assisted on all three goals and Mo Levac added two helpers.
The Wolves host the Black Bears at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Wolves will play at Binghamton at 7 p.m. Saturday before hosting again at 4 p.m. Sunday.
