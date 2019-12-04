LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — Jeremy Pominville of the Watertown Wolves has been named the Federal Hockey League’s goalie of the month for November.
Pominville, a rookie, is off to an 8-2-0 start in 10 games with the Wolves, sporting a 1.80 goals-against average and a .952 save percentage.
A native of Mattice, Ontario, Pominville recorded six straight wins from Oct. 26 to Nov. 16, capped by a 22-save effort in a 5-0 win at Battle Creek on Nov. 16 to post his first career professional shutout.
The Eastern Division-leading Wolves (11-2), who have won 11 of their past 12 games, play at Elmira at 7:05 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
