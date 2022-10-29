WATERTOWN — Samuel Hrabcak and Mathias Tellstrom each scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 6-1 triumph over the Elmira Mammoth on Friday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Santino Foti contributed a goal and an assist and Michael Mann scored a goal for the Wolves (2-1).
Goalie Travis Smith stopped 22 of 23 shots faced to record the win for Watertown.
Justin Levac scored the lone goal for the Mammoth (0-5) and goalie Trevor Micucci finished with 47 saves.
After Hrabcak scored in both the first and second periods, Tellstrom followed with a goal four minutes and 56 seconds into the third period.
Levac scored a power-play goal midway through the frame, but Tellstrom, Foti and Mann each added a goal to finish off the win.
The Wolves will host the Mammoth again at 7:30 tonight at the Fairgrounds arena to complete the two-game set.
