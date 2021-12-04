BINGHAMTON — The Watertown Wolves continue to roll through the early portion of their season in style.
Colin Chmelka scored two goals and assisted on another and goalie Breandan Colgan made 37 saves as the Wolves cruised to a 6-1 win over the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 3,234 fans at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena.
League-leading Watertown (9-2) won its only game of the week to record its sixth straight victory and won for the eighth time in its past nine games.
Cole McKechney, Justin MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff each contributed a goal and an assist for the Wolves and Rocco DiConstanzo scored a goal.
Colgan, a rookie, stopped all 22 shots he faced over the game’s final 40 minutes to finish off the win. He has now won five of six starts this season, including prevailing in his fourth straight start over the team’s past four games.
After McKechney scored six minutes and 54 seconds into the game, Sam Holeczy scored at 8:25 to pull Binghamton even.
Chmelka scored the go-ahead goal with 6:08 left in the period and MacDonald added a goal in the frame.
The Wolves led 3-1 heading into the third period, when Chmelka, Jmaeff and DiConstanzo scored a goal each.
Watertown improved to 4-1 on the road and has now won three of four games against Binghamton (7-5).
Goalie Joseph Sheppard stopped 35 of 41 shots faced for the expansion Black Bears.
The Wolves will play three games this week as they travel to play at Danbury at 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Delaware at 7:30 p.m. Friday and then host Delaware at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.