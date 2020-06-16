WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves have re-signed rookie defenseman Cole Sonstebo for next season.
Sonstebo, who joined the Wolves, tallied 14 points, including three goals and 11 assists, in 33 games with the team last season.
A 27-year-old native of Fergus Falls, Minn., Sonstebo made his pro debut with Watertown in mid-December.
Sonstebo joins Deric Boudreau, Jamie Lukas, Ryan Marker, Lane King and Justin Coachman in re-signing with the Wolves for next season.
Watertown also acquired Fred Hein in a trade with the Danville Dashers, as well as signing free agents Eric Masters and Stefano Alonzi.
