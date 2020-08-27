LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves announced they have signed goalie Jeremy Pominville, who will return to the team.
In his rookie campaign last season, Pominville led the Wolves in appearances with 40, leading the team in wins with 16 and lost 19 games, two of which came in overtime. He also recorded a 3.61 goals-against average as well as a .906 save percentage.
Among those wins was a career-high 71-save effort on 72 shots faced in a 2-1 shootout win against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Feb. 28 in Watertown.
A 27-year-old native of Mattice, Ontario, Pominville also registered his first pro shutout with the Wolves last season.
Pominville is the latest goalie to sign with the Wolves during the offseason, including veteran Nick Niedert and rookies Michael Cosentino, Austin Washkurak and Blazej Kapica, who will all battle for a roster spot during the team’s training camp this fall.
