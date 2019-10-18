LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — Newcomer Christian Schurmann-Colicchio scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves to a 6-1 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Friday night in a Federal Hockey League exhibition game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Returning Wolves players Kyle Powell and Anton Kalinin contributed a goal and an assist, as did Bruce Litke.
Jamie Lukas added a goal for Watertown in its first preseason game of the year.
Goalies Jeremy Pominville (14 saves), Mate Garbacz (12 saves) and Blake Scott (11 saves) each played for the Wolves.
Ryan Marker scored the lone goal for the expansion Thunder.
Watertown also host the Elmira Enforcers in a preseason game at 7:30 tonight at the Fairgrounds Arena.
The Wolves will open the regular season when they host the Mentor Ice Breakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. The two teams will also play in Watertown on Saturday, also at 7:30 p.m.
