Times Staff Report
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Ahmed Mahfouz led a third-period charge that saw the Watertown Wolves rally from a one-goal deficit to defeat the Carolina Thunderbirds, 6-4, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex on Sunday.
Watertown (24-5-1) trailed 3-2 entering the third period, but Mahfouz scored two goals and added an assist to lead the Wolves to the comeback victory.
Colin Chemlka also scored in the final period before Justin MacDonald scored his third goal of the game into an empty net. MacDonald also earlier contributed an assist.
Troy Taylor added two assists for Watertown, which had lost Friday’s series opener in a shootout and then fell Saturday to Carolina (18-15-3) in a penalty-marred game.
Former Wolves player Cameron Dimmitt scored two goals to lead the Thunderbirds. His second goal on a power play had given Carolina a 3-2 edge through two periods. Dimmitt also supplied an assist.
After playing at Danbury at 7 p.m. Thursday, Watertown will host Danbury on Friday and Saturday, both 7:30 p.m. starts at Watertown Municipal Arena.
