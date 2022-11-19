LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
The Watertown Wolves’ Federal Prospects Hockey League game at the Elmira Mammoth on Saturday night was postponed because of the weekend’s winter storm.
This marks the second straight night that a Wolves’ game was postponed as Watertown’s home game against Elmira on Friday night was also called off.
No makeup dates for either game have been announced.
Watertown will next play at the Motor City Rockers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday before returning to host the Carolina Thunderbirds and Elmira Mammoth on Friday and Saturday, respectively, with both games at 7:30 p.m. at Watertown Municipal Arena.
