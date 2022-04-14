LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves will host the Danbury Hat Tricks at 7 tonight in their Federal Prospects Hockey League regular-season finale at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The Wolves (43-12-3), who have already clinched the No. 1 seed in the upcoming playoffs, will receive a first-round bye in the postseason before competing in the league semifinals.
Watertown leads the circuit in nearly every category, including wins, winning percentage (.736), points (128), goals scored (288) and goal differential (plus 110). The Wolves also stand second in goals allowed (178) and in penalty minutes (1,101).
The Wolves are led offensively by league MVP Justin MacDonald, who has set franchise season records in goals (60) and points (117) and rookie Alexander Jmaeff (48-42-90), who was selected to the league’s young stars squad.
In addition, Watertown’s Brent Clarke was named the league’s coach of the year.
