WATERTOWN — After celebrating yet another league championship on Friday night, the Watertown Wolves got down to business.
And a night after the they opened their season in style with an overtime win over the Motor City Rockers, Saturday didn’t quite go as well for the Wolves.
Watertown let one get away in a wild 7-6 loss to Motor City, with Tommy Cardinal scoring the deciding goal with three minutes and 52 seconds left in regulation to complete a comeback, before a turnout of 556 at Watertown Municipal Arena.
“The game was a tough go, but I like the way we battled,” Watertown first-year head coach Justin Coachman said. “And it’s only game two of the season, we’ve got plenty more coming up. We’ll take this, we’ll learn from it and we’ll just move on.”
Before their season opener, the Wolves’ third Federal Prospects Hockey League championship banner was unveiled at the arena. New Watertown forward and assistant captain Matt Brown delivered the game-winning goal, one minute and 16 seconds into overtime.
Yet Saturday’s game was more wide open and featured six lead changes, with the Wolves seizing a 6-5 advantage on Brennan Young’s goal 5:02 into the third period.
“We didn’t lie down, we could have lied down after that first goal, but we bounced back every single time,” Coachman said. “I mean it was a shootout out there and sometimes games go like that. It’s the Federal League and sometimes that’s the way it works.”
Motor City drew even on Artem Alekhin’s tally 8:37 into the period to tie the game at 6-6.
After the goal, Coachman pulled goalie Greg Hussey in favor of rookie Travis Smith.
Smith stopped all four shots he faced until allowing Cardinal’s decisive goal with 3:58 remaining in regulation.
The Wolves pulled Smith for an extra attacker with 1:23 left and then played the final 67 seconds on a two-man advantage following a Motor City penalty, but goalie Travis Ridgen made two saves the rest of the way to preserve the win.
“There’s things we took from last night that we need to work on and obviously things tonight we can work on,” Wolves’ forward Rocco DiCostanzo said. “Our goalies were amazing, I don’t think any of those goals were their fault, it’s all on us. We just have to play better on the back end to help them out.”
DiCostanzo, one of a handful of returning Watertown players, scored a pair of goals to spark Watertown.
“It’s great to be back,” said DiCostanzo, who played with the Wolves last season as a rookie. “Obviously we have our returners, but the new guys are meshing in pretty well.”
The majority of this Wolves team features players new to Watertown, but has a familiar face behind the bench in Coachman, who is in his first season as head coach after retiring as a player after last season.
“I mean, we’re not going to be the same team we were last year, that’s kind of obvious,” DiCostanzo said. “But I think coach is doing a good job putting everyone together and making sure that our defense is solid, our forwards are solid. I think we have a good group of guys this year and you saw it last year and tonight.”
Hussey stopped all 35 shots he faced on Friday night, including one in overtime, to record the shutout win before starting again Saturday.
“Last night was pretty fun, it was a tight-checking game,” Brown said. “And you’ve got to give credit where credit’s due, those guys came here and were battling hard last night. ... I think it was a tight weekend overall, was there even a two-goal spread in this game? So this was a close one as well.”
Although his team ultimately had to settle for a split in the weekend series, Coachman is encouraged by his team’s fight and grit.
“But the fact that we continue to battle and we were short a defenseman, really shows the amount of heart this team has, honestly,” Coachman said.
With the game tied 2-2 in the second period, DiConstanzo scored unassisted while shorthanded just 59 seconds into period, but Motor City tied the game at three on Cade Lamdin’s goal 2:41 into the frame.
After Larry Yellowknee, who is also back with Watertown this season, took down Motor City’s Zach Huggins in a fight, Wolves newcomer Kolton Maguire scored an unassisted goal just 13 later for a 4-3 lead 8:38 into the middle period.
The Wolves later would build a 5-4 advantage on a goal from DiConstanzo, but the Rockets evened the score on Josh Colton’s power-play goal with 58.7 seconds left in the second period.
Young followed with the go-ahead goal for Watertown early in the final period, with Santino Foti assisting.
“Definitely you could tell both teams were fighting it a bit, but we stuck to our structure,” Brown said. “There was obviously more chances tonight and we had a few holes that we wish we had back in our defense, just as a unit, so we have to learn from this one.”
Motor City led 1-0 on Roman Gaudet’s goal only 41 seconds into the game and Michael Mann, another Wolves returner, tied the game with a power-play goal 2:36 into the game.
After the Rockers’ Ross Bartlett scored just 14 seconds later, newcomer Fabian Lehner tied the score for Watertown 7:04 into the period.
After several skirmishes late in first period, which included multiple fights, four game misconducts were assessed, including one to Motor City goalie Trevor Babin, who was kicked out of the game, and one to Watertown team captain Charlie Pens Jr.
Ridgen stopped 23 of 27 shots faced to record the win in relief of Babin for expansion Motor City (2-2-1).
Along with last season, the Wolves also won league championships in the 2014-15 and 2017-18 seasons, with the second title coming in Coachman’s rookie season with the team.
“It was awesome, seeing the banner drop and getting that round of applause here, and then going out here and getting the win in overtime, you can’t really beat that,” Coachman said.
“Last night was great,” DiCostanzo said. “I don’t know if they have like a video out on YouTube, but even just standing and watching the banner go down, it was something special. It’s something that a lot of guys dream of, winning a pro championship, so it’s surreal.
“But that was last year and this is this year, we’ve got a whole new season to play.”
The Wolves will host the Elmira Mammoth next Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena, both 7:30 p.m. starts.
■ NOTES: Foti, also in his first season with Watertown, recorded three assists on Saturday. ... The Wolves wore their new home black jerseys, with blue trim. ... Watertown is situated in the newly formed Empire Division, which also includes Elmira, Binghamton, Danbury and Delaware. ... The Wolves drew a crowd of 758 on opening night Friday.
