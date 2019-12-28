HARRINGTON, Del. — Kyle Powell scored two goals and assisted on three others as the Watertown Wolves downed the Delaware Thunder, 8-3, on Saturday night in a Federal Hockey League game.
With the win, the Wolves (12-9) snapped a season-long seven-game losing streak.
Tyler Gjurich totaled four points, including scoring twice, for Watertown and teammate Michael Desjarlais scored a pair of goals.
Goalie Jeremy Pominville stopped 39 of 42 shots for the Wolves, who won in their first game played at expansion Delaware (6-15).
Also for Watertown, Preston Kugler and Dallas Desjarlais each recorded a pair of assists.
After the Wolves led 2-1 through the first period, they scored the next four goals to lead 6-1, capped by a power-play goal from Cole Sonstebo in the third period. Michael Desjarlais and Deric Boudreau scored back-to-back shorthanded goals to spark Watertown’s four-goal surge.
Former Wolves player Anton Kalinin scored a pair of goals to lead Delaware, which had won its previous three games.
Watertown, which also won its first game in December, bounced back after a 4-3 loss to the Thunder on Friday night in Watertown.
Prior to this month, the Wolves won 11 of their first 13 games this season, including generating an eight-game winning streak.
Watertown will play its next three games on the road.
The Wolves will travel to Georgia to face the expansion Columbus River Dragons on Friday and Saturday.
Watertown will resume division play when it plays at the Danbury Hat Tricks on Thursday, Jan. 9 and will return to host the Elmira Enforcers on Jan. 10-11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Fairgrounds Arena.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.