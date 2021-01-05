LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
The Watertown Wolves added further toughness on the blue line as they have signed defenseman Braedyn Asselstine.
The 24-year-old Asselstine totaled three points, including a goal, and compiled 88 penalty minutes in 21 games last season with the Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League.
A 24-year-old native of Kingston, Ontario, Asselstine is coming off his rookie season with Evansville.
The Wolves are planning to hold a training camp during the last week of January, after which they will play three preseason games against the Elmira Enforcers, first in Watertown on Jan. 29, then two games in Elmira on Jan. 30-31.
The Federal Prospects Hockey League has targeted Feb. 3 as a start date to begin its regular season.
