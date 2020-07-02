WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves have signed veteran and free agent goalie Nick Niedert, the team announced on Thursday.
Niedert, who played for the Thousand Islands Privateers in their last season in the Federal Hockey League in 2013-14, as well as with the Watertown Wolves in their first season in the circuit in 2014-15, has played 10 seasons in the league, and 16 in pro hockey overall.
Now 38 years old, Niedert appeared in 21 games with the expansion Danbury Hat Tricks this past season and in 17 games with the then expansion Elmira Enforcers in the 2018-19 campaign.
Niedert helped the Wolves win a league championship in the franchise’s first season.
Watertown also re-signed defenseman Vladimir Port.
Port, 24, totaled 18 points, including 16 assists, in 47 games in his rookie season with the Wolves.
