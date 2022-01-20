WATERTOWN — On a night when the Watertown Wolves won their 13th consecutive game to extend a franchise record, a notable personal milestone was also achieved.
Justin MacDonald scored a pair of goals to spark the Watertown Wolves past the Danbury Hat Tricks, 6-3, on Wednesday night, before a crowd of 371 at Watertown Municipal Arena,
The league-leading Wolves (22-3), who have also won their past 11 home games, haven’t lost a game since Dec. 8 in a 4-1 decision at Danbury.
“We’re doing very well,” MacDonald, Watertown’s team captain, said of the win streak. “And we don’t change anything, but at the same time we always want to get better. ... We just keep going and we just plan on winning during the rest of the season.”
In the process, MacDonald reached and surpassed the 200-point career plateau in the league.
MacDonald achieved the mark when he scored with 5:50 left in the first period, converting on a cross-crease pass from Alexander Jmaeff, to provide Watertown the lead for good at 3-2.
“It was good, it was great,” MacDonald said. “Everyone has milestones that they want to reach and I’m glad to get that. And the next milestone is winning another championship, so as long as we keep winning, we can achieve that as well.”
MacDonald has amassed 98 goals and 112 assists for 201 points in 97 games in the FPHL.
Rookie Brandon Day tallied a goal and assisted on another for Watertown and rookie goalie Luke Cohen made 26 saves to record the win.
“Wow, it feels great,” Day said of the winning streak. “It definitely helps team camaraderie and everyone’s great in the room, we’re all supportive of each other.”
Yet even with the Wolves’ current unbeaten run, MacDonald wasn’t pleased with the overall effort, especially defensively.
“An ugly win, but it’s a win,” MacDonald said. “We need to play better defensively. I mean we’re scoring goals, but that’s half of it, we need to play better defensively and we need to help out our goalie. We can’t expect the goalie to stop every shot.”
The Wolves led 4-2 on Colin Chmelka’s goal 10:26 into the second period, beating goalie Frankie McClendon up high, with Yannick Tifu assisting.
Danbury (16-9-2) drew within 4-3 on Cory Anderson’s unassisted shorthanded goal with 1:58 left in the period.
MacDonald followed with his second goal of the game on a shorthanded shot, also unassisted, for a 5-3 advantage 7:56 into the third period. Yannick Tifu gave Watertown a three-goal lead at 9:34.
Earlier, Danbury’s Nicola Levesque scored the game’s first goal 2:06 in. After Day tied the game for Watertown just 43 seconds later, with Maxime Guyon assisting, Rocco DiConstanzo followed with a goal at 9:31 for a 2-1 Wolves lead, with Day setting up the tally.
The Hat Tricks tied the game on Levesque’s second goal of the game at 11:37.
“In the first period we can’t be letting in two goals like that,” MacDonald said. “And I think there were guys right in the slot with a quick shot, we can’t leave guys open like that.”
“I thought we started out a little slow, a couple turnovers in the d-zone on the blue line,” Day said. “But we turned it around, we fought hard, we played our game to come out on top.”
Day, who skated on a line with Guyon and DiConstanzo, has totaled five points, including three goals, over his last three games with Watertown.
“He’s doing very well,” MacDonald said of Day. “I know it’s taken some time for him to get into it, but we’re practicing a lot together and have workouts together and I think he’s finally getting that confidence up, and you’re seeing it in games.”
MacDonald has also recorded 57 points, including a team-leading 28 goals, in 22 games this season for the Wolves.
As a team Watertown leads the league in multiple categories, including wins (22), points (64), winning percentage (.853), as well as in goals scored (138) and fewest goals allowed (77).
Day added: “It’s going pretty good, I had a big game last game. “We came out today and came out strong and practices have been going well. I think we’re clicking right now and it feels good.”
The Wolves will play at Danbury at 7 p.m. on Friday, with their next game at home against BInghamton on Feb. 2 at 7:30 p.m.
n NOTES: The Wolves also improved to 12-1 in home games this season. ... Forward Eric Masters was assigned to the Wolves on Wednesday by Vermillion County of the Southern Professional Hockey League. ... Watertown rookie goalie Breandan Colgan was called up last week by Quad City of the SPHL, his second promotion to the circuit this season.
