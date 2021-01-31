ELMIRA — Josh Koepplinger’s second goal in a seven-round shootout enabled the Watertown Wolves to defeat the Elmira Enforcers, 5-4, in a Federal Prospects Hockey League preseason game Sunday afternoon.
The Wolves swept all three preseason games against the Enforcers, including Friday’s contest in Watertown and the past two games on the weekend in Elmira.
Brady Heppner, Lane King, Fred Hein and Tanner Hildebrandt scored in regulation for Watertown, which failed to hold 3-0 and 4-2 leads against the Enforcers, who were outshot 49-44. Elmira’s Evgenii Demin and Stepan Timofeyev scored at 11:10 and 16:57, respectively, of the third period to send the game into overtime.
Watertown goalie Cody Porter made 40 saves.
Elmira’s Tyler Gjurich, a former Wolves’ forward, went 2-for-4 in the shootout.
Watertown and Elmira will open the league’s regular season at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Watertown Municipal Arena and the two teams will also play at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, also in Watertown.
The Wolves and Enforcers will play 16 times against one another in February, with eight games in each city.
