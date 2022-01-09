WATERTOWN — Justin MacDonald and Alexander Jmaeff each contributed a goal and two assists to lead the Watertown Wolves to their 10th consecutive Federal Prospects Hockey League victory, defeating the Carolina Thunderbirds, 5-3, to complete a three-game weekend at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
The league-leading Wolves (19-3-0) jumped out to a 3-0 edge by the 8-minute, 34-second mark of the opening period after which they led 4-2.
Nolan Slachetka, Larry Yellowknee and Ahmed Mahfouz also scored for Watertown, and Lane King added two assists.
John Buttitta and Tommy Cardinal each contributed a goal and two assists for the Thunderbirds (11-11-2), who got a third goal from Kalib Ford.
Watertown goalie Breandan Colgan made 33 saves.
Carolina outshot Watertown, 36-31.
The Wolves go for their 11th straight triumph Thursday, playing at Danbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.