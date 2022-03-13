WATERTOWN — A well-balanced offensive attack carried the Watertown Wolves to a 6-2 win over the Port Huron Prowlers in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Tyler Dellina, Kyle Heitzner, Justin MacDonald, Rocco Dicostanzo, Cole McKechney and Colin Chmelka each scored for the league-leading Wolves (34-9-3), who swept the three-game weekend set against the Prowlers (15-26-3).
MacDonald’s goal was his 55th of the season, one shy of former Wolves forward Tyler Gjurich’s team-record 56 set four years ago.
Riley Robertson, Troy Taylor and Kolby Steen each added two assists for the Wolves, whose goalie Adam Beukeboom made 36 saves.
Larri Vartianen and Stavros Soilis tallied for the Prowlers.
Watertown will play a three-game series at Columbus, Ga., beginning Friday.
