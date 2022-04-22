WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — After yielding the first goal, the Watertown Wolves stormed back to win their playoff opener Friday night.
The Wolves received a goal from four different players as they downed the Carolina Thunderbirds, 4-1, in the first game of a Federal Prospects Hockey League semifinal at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.
Alexander Jmaeff, Jimmy Lodge, Justin MacDonald and Colin Chmelka each scored a goal for top-seeded Watertown.
Rookie goalie Adam Beukeboom stopped 24 of 25 shots faced for the Wolves, also his first playoff win.
Game 2 of the series was to be played tonight in Watertown, but it has been moved to 7 p.m. Sunday at Watertown Municipal Arena as the Wolves have transportation issues with their team bus.
A third game, if necessary, will played Monday night in Watertown.
Carolina grabbed a 1-0 lead on Viktor Grebennikov’s goal with 3:51 left in the first period.
Watertown seized the advantage, scoring two goals within a span of nearly five minutes in the second period.
Jmaeff scored his first playoff goal with 8:23 remaining in the period, with Lane King and Jimmy Lodge assisting.
Lodge then followed with the go-ahead goal on a power-play tally with 2:27 left in the period, with King and Justin MacDonald assisting, for a 2-1 Wolves’ lead.
MacDonald scored 2:07 into the third period for a 3-1 edge, with Lodge assisting, and Chmelka completing the scoring with a power-play goal 4:35 into the period, with Ahmed Mahfouz and MacDonald assisting.
Watertown was 2-for-2 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty-kill.
Lodge and Chmelka each scored their first playoff goals in the league. Also, Lodge, MacDonald and King each recorded a pair of assists for the Wolves.
Goalie Nicholas Modica stopped 37 of 41 shots faced for fifth-seeded Carolina, which swept Port Huron in two games in a first-round playoff series.
Watertown is in quest of its third Commissioner’s Cup in the league, as it won the title in its first season in the league in 2014-15 and won the championship in the 2017-18 campaign.
