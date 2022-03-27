PORT HURON, Mich. — Ryan Devine scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the Watertown Wolves to a 6-4 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Port Huron Prowlers on Sunday afternoon at McMorran Arena.
The league-leading Wolves (39-11-2) won the rubber game of the three-game weekend set against the Prowlers (18-29-3).
Devine scored at 3 minutes, 3 seconds of the third period to give the Wolves a 4-3 lead. Andrew Harrison later tallied for a 5-3 lead before Justin MacDonald closed the scoring with an empty-net goal.
The Wolves’ Ahmed Mahfouz led the offense with a goal and two assists, while Alexander Jmaeff and Cole McKechney also scored. Wolves goalie Adam Beukeboom made 28 saves.
Dalton Jay, Matt Graham, Larri Vartianen and Sam Marit scored for Port Huron.
The Wolves will host the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday at Watertown Municipal Arena.
