WATERTOWN — The Watertown Wolves announced they are ushering in a “new era” for the franchise in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, in a Friday afternoon press conference.
The Wolves unveiled new team uniforms, announced Fred Hein as team captain at a Friday afternoon gathering at Watertown Municipal Arena.
The team’s new sweaters retained the franchise’s color scheme of blue and gray, with the road jerseys featuring a darker shade of blue and a larger, more prominent Wolves logo.
New franchise owner Andreas Johansson also vowed that the team plans to definitely play in the new year, even without fans.
Johansson said the team is proposing a plan to team owners where the league would get underway in the first week of February and continue through late April.
The FPHL’s season, which usually gets underway in early November has been already been postponed several times, with the latest coming in November, when the league announced a tentative start date for Jan. 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
If all goes well for the Wolves, they will gather as a team in the last week of January to prepare for the season.
Watertown already held its training camp for five days from Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, and was the first team in the league to do so this year.
With current COVID-19 protocols in New York state, the Wolves wouldn’t be able to host games with fans, a scenario the team is willing to do if and when a season begins.
A season is also contingent upon there being other teams for the Wolves to play against as there are currently seven teams in the league, including Watertown’s rival Elmira.
While a league schedule has yet to be announced, Johansson says the Wolves will likely play more games against Elmira and Danbury in Connecticut, with perhaps single road trips to play Carolina and Columbus (Ga.) in the south, as well as Port Huron in Michigan and Danville in Illinois.
Hein, a six-year pro hockey veteran, was acquired by Watertown is a trade with Danville, sending long-time Wolves’ defenseman Kyle Powell to the Dashers.
The high-scoring Hein, who scored 29 goals in 45 games with Danville last season, as well as totaling 56 penalty minutes, served as assistant captain for the Dashers last season.
Hein will wear uniform No. 79 for the Wolves, in honor of his late grandfather Joe Barbagallo, who played one season with the Los Angeles Rams as a defensive tackle.
Like most of the Wolves, Hein, who has been with the team since two weeks before training camp, will return home for the holidays before returning to town in January.
Clarke who helped design the Wolves’ original jerseys as he was the franchise’s first head coach in the 2014-15 season, leading Watertown to its first league title, also helped out in the design of the new jerseys.
