ELMIRA — Samuel Hrabcak scored with 33 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Watertown Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the Elmira Mammoth in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.
Hrabcak scored from Fabian Lehner and Trevor Lord to beat Elmira goalie Thomas Proudlock (41 saves).
Watertown (15-22) salvaged a win over a three-game weekend, after falling to Elmira (12-27) in regulation and Danbury in a shootout.
The Mammoth’s Dalton Anderson scored in the game’s first three minutes against Wolves goalie Gregory Hussey (23 saves). The Wolves tied it on Mathias Tellstrom’s power-play goal from Don Carter Jr. with 5:02 remaining in the third period.
Watertown returns to action Friday at Delaware, the Empire Division’s cellar dwellar team. Puck drop is at 7:30 p.m.
■ On Saturday night, Zachary Pamaylaon scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Danbury Hat Tricks to a 4-3 victory over Watertown at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Larry Yellowknee tallied a pair of goals, including scoring the tying goal with a power-play tally in the final minute of regulation, for the Wolves.
Goalie Brian Wilson made 55 saves, including five stops in overtime, for the Empire-Division leading Hat Tricks.
■ On Friday night, the Wolves lost 4-1 at home to Elmira. Nick Gullo scored a pair of goals for Elmira, with Parker Moskal generating the lone goal for Watertown.
