ELMIRA — Samuel Hrabcak scored with 33 seconds remaining in overtime to lift the Watertown Wolves to a 2-1 victory over the Elmira Mammoth in Sunday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game at First Arena.

Hrabcak scored from Fabian Lehner and Trevor Lord to beat Elmira goalie Thomas Proudlock (41 saves).

