The Watertown Wolves have agreed to trade forward Ryan Marker to the Delaware Thunder for financial considerations and Delaware’s first pick in the Danville Dashers dispersal draft.
Marker registered 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points in 12 games with the Wolves during the 2019-20 season after coming over from the Thunder. The Sewell, N.J. native played three games for the Elmira Enforcers during the 2020-21 Federal Prospects Hockey League season.
I have enjoyed every minute of playing in a Wolves jersey and will have nothing but great memories from my time in Watertown,” Marker said in a statement. “Ultimately I am at the point where I want to be closer to home, I recently got married and have most of my family in the Philadelphia area, and ultimately playing in Delaware offers me the opportunity to do the best of both worlds.”
Watertown now has the second and third overall picks in the Danville dispersal draft, which will take place later in the week.
The Wolves also signed 21-year-old forward Kyle Heitzner, who played for the Ontario Hockey League’s Barrie Colts and Mississauga Steelheads. He most recently played in Sweden and in Canada during the 2020-21 season.
