WATERTOWN — Goalie Owen Liskiewicz made 54 saves and the Watertown Wolves scored four unanswered goals to defeat the Danbury Hat Tricks, 4-1, in Friday’s Federal Prospects Hockey League game before 1,077 fans at Watertown Municipal Arena.
Watertown (13-20) evened the three-game series at a game apiece following Danbury’s triumph Thursday. The Wolves and Hat Tricks conclude their three-game set Saturday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
After Danbury (26-10) scored in the first period, Watertown countered with a pair of second-period tallies from Fabian Lehner and Mathias Tellstrom. Parker Moskal (who assisted on an earlier goal) and Elijah Wilson each scored empty-net goals in the final two minutes to seal the deal.
Don Carter added two assists for the Wolves.
Danbury goalie Frankie McClendon made 28 stops.
