ELMIRA — Dakota Seaman scored in the seventh round of the shootout as the Watertown Wolves rallied for a 3-2 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Elmira Mammoth Wednesday night at First Arena.
Trevor Lord and Mathias Tellstrom each netted late third-period goals to force overtime for Watertown (20-31-4), which snapped a six-game losing streak.
Owen Liskiewicz stopped 28 shots for the Wolves. Lord and Chris Corgan also scored in the shootout for Watertown.
Luke Richards scored twice and Harley White made 45 saves for Elmira (15-33-7), which has lost five straight games. Steven Ford and Kyle Stevens each handed out assists for the Mammoth.
Watertown wraps up the regular season with a pair of games against the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday. The Friday game is slated for 7:30 p.m. while the Saturday matchup is set for 7 p.m. The FPHL playoffs start April 21.
