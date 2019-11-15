LOCAL PRO HOCKEY
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Five different players scored a goal each as the Watertown Wolves defeated the Battle Creek Rumble Bees, 5-2, on Friday night in the first meeting between the teams in the Federal Hockey League.
Rookie goalie Jeremy Pominville made 30 saves to back the Wolves (6-1), who extended their winning streak to six games. Deric Boudreau and Lane King totaled a goal and two assists for Watertown.
After allowing the game’s first goal on Ethan Busch-Anderson’s tally in the first period, the Wolves answered by scoring four unanswered goals to lead 4-1. Boudreau and King each scored a goal in the opening period and Tyler Gjurich and Cameron Dimmitt both scored a goal in the second. Joe Deveny scored in the third, completing Watertown’s five-goal surge.
Goalie Jacob Mullen finished with 33 saves for expansion Battle Creek (0-7).
Earlier in the week, Watertown traded forward Anton Kalinin and defenseman Egor Kostyukov to Delaware for financial considerations.
Watertown will play at Battle Creek at 7:35 tonight and at 12:35 p.m. Sunday to complete its five-game road swing.
