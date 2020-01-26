HARRINGTON, Del. — Goalie Michael Stiliadis stopped 44 of 45 shots, and Jamie Lukas recorded a goal and two assists for the second straight game to pace the Watertown Wolves to a 5-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Delaware Thunder on Sunday.
Watertown (18-15) won all three games this past weekend at expansion Delaware (8-21).
After Delaware scored in the first period for a 1-0 lead, the Wolves then countered with five unanswered tallies, including three in a 2-minute, 37-second span in the final period.
Lukas and Deric Boudreau each scored short-handed goals, while Vladimir Port, Michael Desjarlais and Joe Deveny also tallied.
Kyle Powell and Dominik Bogdziul each recorded two assists for the Wolves.
Watertown plays host to Eastern Division leader Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.
