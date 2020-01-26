Header
Buy Now

Watertown defenseman Justin Coachman passes the pick down the ice during the Watertown Wolves’ Friday home game against the Elmira Enforcers. Emil Lippe/Watertown Daily Times

HARRINGTON, Del. — Goalie Michael Stiliadis stopped 44 of 45 shots, and Jamie Lukas recorded a goal and two assists for the second straight game to pace the Watertown Wolves to a 5-1 Federal Prospects Hockey League victory over the Delaware Thunder on Sunday.

Watertown (18-15) won all three games this past weekend at expansion Delaware (8-21).

After Delaware scored in the first period for a 1-0 lead, the Wolves then countered with five unanswered tallies, including three in a 2-minute, 37-second span in the final period.

Lukas and Deric Boudreau each scored short-handed goals, while Vladimir Port, Michael Desjarlais and Joe Deveny also tallied.

Kyle Powell and Dominik Bogdziul each recorded two assists for the Wolves.

Watertown plays host to Eastern Division leader Danbury at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Watertown Municipal Arena.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.