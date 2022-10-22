WATERTOWN — Matt Brown scored 1:16 into overtime as the Watertown Wolves opened the Federal Prospects Hockey League season with a 1-0 victory over the expansion Motor City Rockers on Friday night at the Watertown Municipal Ice Arena.
Gregory Hussey stopped all 37 shots he faced for the defending Commissioner’s Cup champions. Samuel Hrabcak and Evan Carroll provided assists on the winning-goal for the Wolves (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.