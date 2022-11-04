HARRINGTON, Del. — Chris Corgan scored four goals, including a natural hat trick, as the Delaware Thunder handed the Watertown Wolves their first loss of the season in a 6-3 Federal Prospects Hockey League game Friday at the Centre Ice Rink.
Alex Soucy and former Watertown player Alex Basey added goals, and Trevor Martin made 42 saves for Delaware (2-3), which collected its second win of the season. Artur Chirkov and Sergei Mikulchik each dished out a pair of assists for the Thunder.
