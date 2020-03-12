The Watertown Wolves announced that operations will be suspended beginning Friday until further notice as part of the Federal Prospects Hockey League’s response to the coronavirus outbreak.
“The Watertown Wolves regret to announce that effective tomorrow, March 13th, operations will be suspended until further notice,” the release stated.
The Wolves are playing its game at Elmira on Thursday night as scheduled.
Other FPHL teams announced suspending operations as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.