Times Staff Report
The Watertown Wolves have been sold to real estate investor and entrepreneur Andreas Johansson, who is known for his interactions with famous sports figures and other celebrities, the Wolves announced today.
Federal Prospects Hockey League commissioner Don Kirnan, who has owned the Wolves since 2016, sold the majority interest in the company to Johansson, who recently moved to Upstate New York to be involved in managing the team, the Wolves said. The sale was effective Wednesday.
“I have been working with Don for years, researching opportunities for the league to grow, as well as looking to acquire a franchise for myself,” Johansson said. “When the opportunity to buy the team in Watertown came up, I felt I had to jump on that immediately. Don has built a great team here, both on and off the ice, and I look forward to keep building on that. There’s a great tradition of winning here in Watertown, with two recent Commissioner’s Cup championships, as well as the best fans in the league. I see no reason why we can’t keep growing the attendance year on year, and make the Watertown Municipal Arena the loudest place to come play in the league, and the hardest away game for any of our opponents.”
Johansson, who is originally from Sweden, began investing in real estate in his early 20s and holds a list of partners and clients that include sports figures from around the world, including Olympic and Super Bowl champions, according to his Linkedin biography. He partnered with former NBA player Dennis Rodman in releasing “The Original Bad Ass Vodka” in 2013.
Kirnan will retain a minority stake in the team, the Wolves said, and serve as an advisor to Johansson, who is the CEO of Berkovitz Development Group in Florida, a real estate development company. The sale allows Kirnan to focus more on his duties as commissioner for the growing FPHL.
“Andreas has international contacts that can help bring this team to a new level, and fans will recognize people he has worked with in the past,” Kirnan said. “Watertown has a special place in my heart, and I know Andreas will take this team to new heights.”
The Wolves said Johansson and new ownership is already looking to make improvements by working with the city to install a video board, which would be adjacent to the scoreboard.
“We have the best housing in the league, and the setup for players off the ice, will enable us to recruit top class talent going into the new season,” Johansson said.
