Women and children self defense classes offered free through Carthage Y

CARTHAGE — The Carthage YMCA in partnership with Lund Martial Arts Academy of West Carthage will be offering a free Strong Woman’s Workshop.
According to Wesley Cole, owner of the martial arts studio, the workshop will teach woman the basic skills “just in case” they are needed. The classes will also provide exercises to practice at home.
“Every human needs at least the basics of self-defence especially in this day and age,” he said, noting martial arts training gives people a “little more confidence.”
Classes for women age 16 and older will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Fridays in November starting Nov. 1 and concluding Nov. 22 at the YMCA, 250 State St. A graduation ceremony will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the studio in the Price Chopper Plaza, 64 High St., West Carthage.
Lund’s will also conduct a free self-defense/anti-bullying program for children and teens age 5 to 15 at the YMCA from 5 to 6 p.m. Fridays Nov. 1-22.
“We will teach kids to stand up for themselves but to use self defense as a last resort,” said Mr. Cole. “We teach ways for peaceful resolutions first but give them the confidence to defend themselves if need.”
Mr. Cole suggests all participants dress in athletic wear with no buttons or zippers.
To register call the YMCA at 315-493-3286 or message on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/carthageymca/.
