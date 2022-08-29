HERNING, DENMARK — Former Clarkson standout Savannah Harmon totaled a goal and an assist in the United States women’s hockey team’s, 9-0, route of Switzerland on Monday at the IIHF Women’s World Championships at KVIK Hockey Arena.
Potsdam native Abby Roque opened the scoring for the Americans (4-0), who allowed only four shots on goal. Team USA finishes off group play against archrival Canada at 2 p.m. today to see who wins first place in Group A.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.