LAKE PLACID — The USA Hockey Women’s National Festival is taking place this week at Olympic Center for the first time since 2019.
The weeklong festival will wrap up Saturday before both U.S. Under-18 Select Team and U.S. Collegiate Select Team compete in a three-game series against Hockey Canada next week.
The entire event will showcase a total of 111 of the best women’s hockey players from around the country. The roster includes 77 over-18 players and 34 under-18 athletes. Clarkson University sophomore Haley Winn and former Clarkson and U.S. Olympic team defender Savannah Harmon are participating in the festival.
“On the women’s side, this August national festival is our biggest event of the year,” Director of Women’s National Team Programs Katie Million said. “We bring hockey players all the way from our women’s national team — Olympic players — to aspiring U18 players, hoping to make the roster for our U18 World Championships.”
USA Hockey is using this week as an evaluation period to select some of its teams, according to Million.
“We are going to select a U18 team and a college team that will compete against Hockey Canada next week right here in Lake Placid,” she said. “We’re also going to be choosing our national team for this season. Although they don’t compete right away, we’re going to keep those players here for training camp next week.”
Tickets are required to attend the games against Hockey Canada. Admission for adults ages 20 to 64 will be $12. Tickets for youth, seniors (65-plus) and those in the military are $6. Children six and under can attend for free.
Today and Saturday, the under-18 players will compete against Sweden’s U18 team. The games will be played at the 1932 rink and are open to the public.
“That’s really exciting to have them here as well and to get the chance to watch our girls compete with another team,” Million said.
The over-18 roster has been divided into four teams — a blue, gold, red and white team. The roster includes players from the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association, Premier Hockey Association and collegiate athletes.
While the over-18 team won’t play any games, they will hold practices and scrimmages throughout the week, which are free and open to the public.
“Our national team won’t get together again after this camp until November through our rivalry series versus Canada,” Million said.
Among those taking part for the over-18 squad is Hilary Knight, a four-time Olympic medalist — one gold and three silvers — and a 13-time Women’s World Championship medalist, with nine golds and four silvers.
While Knight, 34, typically only comes to this area for the festival, she said Lake Placid is a special place and it’s always great to be back.
During her collegiate hockey years, Knight was coached by 1980 U.S. Olympic team member, Mark Johnson at Wisconsin. Knight, the current U.S. National team captain, remembers attending a U.S. hockey camp in Lake Placid that Johnson helped coach.
“It was cool because someone was taking a tour and playing the little videos that they used to have in the far corners,” Knight said. “We were right on the ice with ‘Magic Mark.’ There are so many special things with this location and this area.”
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.