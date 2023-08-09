Team USA’s Maddie Kaiser, right, skates in a drill with Mia Biotti trailing behind with the puck during practice Monday at the USA Hockey Women’s National Festival. Parker O’Brien/Adirondack Daily Enterprise

LAKE PLACID — The USA Hockey Women’s National Festival is taking place this week at Olympic Center for the first time since 2019.

The weeklong festival will wrap up Saturday before both U.S. Under-18 Select Team and U.S. Collegiate Select Team compete in a three-game series against Hockey Canada next week.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.