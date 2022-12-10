Frontier League Senior games dates scheduled

Soccer. ball. 2

Morocco toppled another European soccer giant with a 1-0 win over Portugal on Saturday to become the first African nation to advance to the semifinals of the World Cup.

The only scoring in the match, played in Doha, Qatar, came in the 42nd minute when Morocco’s Youssef En-Nesyri took a cross from Yahya Attiyat-Allah and managed to get a header past goalkeeper Diego Costa for the sole goal. Morocco’s fierce defense limited Portugal to just three shots on goal.

FieldLevelMedia

