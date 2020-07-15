The Northern New York Misfits 16-and-under softball team is willing to go the extra mile to get some games in this summer.
The travel team made up of players from Jefferson, Lewis, St. Lawrence and Oswego counties have traveled throughout the Northeast in order to play. The core group has been together since they were formed six years ago as a 10-and-under team.
Coach Alicia Countryman’s team has been playing games and tournaments since Father’s Day weekend in June. The current restrictions and tournament cancellations due to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the team play tournaments in Pennsylvania and other locations away from the area.
“Our parents have had to pay more out of pocket for hotel rooms, gas and food, but their commitment has been great,” Countryman said.
She added they’ve been able to get extra money from sponsors and local businesses to fund some of these trips. Players have shown that same willingness go on the road to have some semblance of a normal summer season. They don’t mind the extra time away from home against unfamiliar opponents to play the sport they love.
“It’s good to have these games to play because it makes things feel like normal,” said Alexia Clemons, who is one of the three team captains and plays for Beaver River. “It’s a huge stress reliever.”
The Misfits have fared well in their tournaments as they finished second in the Fireworks and Fastballs tournament in Williamsport, Pa., on July 4-5. They also reached the semifinals of the Champions League of Their Own event held in Oswego on Saturday.
Tri-captain Brianna Grant, who attends Hermon-DeKalb, relishes the chance to play against some different teams, including some on an upcoming trip to Hershey, Pa., for the Diamond Fever tournament this weekend.
“It’s a bit of a haul, but the competition is worth it,” Grant said.
Teams have to abide by social distancing regulations, get regular temperature checks and wear masks when going to games or the concession stand. Tournaments have also nixed such pre-game staples as the team captains meeting at home plate or standing outside the dugout for the national anthem. Post-game fixtures like the traditional handshake have also been scrapped and teams yell “good game” to each other from across the field.
“It’s really different that we don’t get to talk to a lot of teams and that we have to stay apart,” Grant said.
Despite the added regulations, the players are willing to follow the rules. Tri-captain Callie LaFontaine, who plays for Lyme, is happy just to get on the diamond.
“We don’t’ mind it (the extra rules),” LaFontaine said. “It gives us the ability to play.”
One of the tournaments the group will miss out is the 15th annual Can-Am Softball Shootout that was slated to run from July 24-26 in Jefferson County. Tournament organizers canceled the event the event in June due to concerns. Countryman said her players will miss not having a chance to play an event close to home.
“We always want to play in the tournament because we considered it local because we got players from the four counties,” Countryman said. “(Tournament organizer) Mike (Lennox) does a good job and they hand out MVP water bottles after the pool play games.”
There was some uncertainty on if the team would have any games this season. The NYSPHSAA decided against playing spring sports due to the coronavirus outbreak and players like LaFontaine had to make due with playing catch or going to the batting cage and hitting off a tee.
“It was pretty disappointing not to have a high school season.” LaFontaine said. “We had a solid three months of not being able to do anything.”
Being able to play in these tournament has given the coaches and players hope that interscholastic sports can be held this school year. The team hopes that school officials will be able to look at what these tournaments are doing with their health guidelines and be able to apply them to the upcoming high school season.
“It (playing in these tournaments) gives me hope we can play in the fall,” Clemons said.
