FARGO, N.D. — General Brown’s Zoey Jewett earned All-American status after placing fifth in the 94-pound division at the 16-and-under tournament Marine Cadet and Junior Nationals Sunday at the FargoDome.
Jewett went 3-2 for the tournament with her only losses coming to eventual champion Katey Valdez of Colorado and third-place finisher Caley Graber of Minnesota. She scored a 10-0 technical fall in 1:35 over Kendall Moe of Indiana to earn fifth spot.
Jewett went 20-14 and finished third in the Section 3 Class C tournament in her eighth-grade season with the Lions.
