St. James children receive First Communion

Children received their First Holy Communion May 7 during Mass, celebrated by church pastor, the Rev. Todd E. Thibaults, at St. James in Carthage. The first communicants are, in front, from left, Demi Iris Dirige, Ivy Eriana Covey, Kara Nicole Queary, Baylin Adele Schultheis and Maggie Marie Miller and in the middle row Adelyn Marie Habermann, Bradley David Hansen, Bridget Marie Quigley, Clara Margaret Crawford and name withheld by request. Along with clergy and religious instructors in the back row, Joanne Sligar, Sunday School teacher; Deacon Richard Staab, Father Thibaults and Eileen Greenwood, Augustinian Academy second grade teacher. Photo submitted
