CANTON — St. Lawrence County employees who suffered injuries or disabilities while serving in military combat zones each will be allowed up to three extra days off work for medical visits, according to a resolution approved Monday night by county legislators.
The measure passed by a vote of 13-1 during the Legislature’s Finance Committee meeting and has to be approved again at the Oct. 7 full board meeting to move forward.
The action, introduced by legislator James E. Reagen, R-Ogdensburg, is modeled after an existing state law that allows five extra days.
“Often, individuals who have combat-related injuries also have PTSD and other related issues,” Mr. Reagen said. “I think it’s important we fulfill our social contract with those we sent into harm’s way to insure they have access to the care they need.”
Proof would be required to receive the extra days off.
“This would not affect just anyone. The individual would have to show to the Personnel Department documentation from the Defense Department showing they were serving in the military in the armed forces, in combat and suffered injuries related to their duties while their country was putting them in harm’s way,” Mr. Reagen said. “We’d probably be the first county in New York state to provide this benefit to combat veterans who were injured.”
Some veterans in the county drive to the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital in Syracuse for treatment, a six-hour round trip, he said.
Following the recommendation of County Attorney Stephen D. Button, Mr. Reagen initially proposed the action as a local law that would require a public hearing and filing with the state Department of State.
However, Legislature Chairman Joseph R. Lightfoot, R-Ogdensburg, argued that he would support a resolution, but not a local law.
“I personally see no reason at all that we should go to the formality of enacting a local law when we can get the same thing through a resolution,” he said.
Legislator Rick Perkins, D-Parishville, said he believed that extra days off should be negotiated during contract negotiations with county unions.
“I think that’s where it should be brought up so I won’t be voting for this,” he said.
Legislator David W. Forsythe, R-Lisbon, asked how much it would cost to implement the resolution.
Human Resources Director Jonnie Dorothy said her department doesn’t keep track of those statistics.
County employees are allowed 11 sick days a year which increases to 13 after five years, she said.
Mr. Forsythe said he was concerned about trying to model state legislation if it has the potential to cost the county more money.
“We reimburse our employees and their spouses for Medicare Part B and that was started decades ago. It seemed like a real good deal at the time. Now it costs us $800,000,” he said. “Without knowing the long term cost I’m going to have a hard time supporting this at this time,” Mr. Forsythe said.
Legislator Rita E. Curran, R-Louisville, said she believed very few county employees would be impacted by the action. She estimated that out of 1,000 patients at the veteran’s affairs outpatient clinic in Massena where she works as a nurse practitioner, probably only one would qualify.
Mr. Reagen said there would be little incentive for the county’s unions to agree to something that only benefits a couple members of their union.
“Over the years I’ve attended a lot of the veteran’s events and everyone talks about their support for the veterans and I think this is one way we can express our thanks to those who have been injured in the line of duty and show them that they’re appreciated and we support them and not just wait until they die to thank them for their service,” Mr. Reagen said.
Legislator John Burke, R-Norfolk, said he doesn’t believe the extra days off should be an issue for negotiations.
“I think it should be what’s morally right, it’s what we should be doing,” he said. I support it 100 percent.
Legislator William J. Sheridan, R-Hammond, agreed, “I can’t imagine this having much of an effect on our overall operations in the grand scheme of things.”
Mr. Perkins cast the only no vote. Legislator Nance A. Arquiett, D-Winthrop, was absent.
