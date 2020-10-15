meetings
Editor’s note: meeting nights are subject to change.
Town meeting night
Brasher — contact clerk for times and dates brasher_clerk@nnymail.com
Canton — 2nd Wednsday 6 p.m. Municipal Building 60 Main St., Canton
Clare — 2nd Wednesday 7 p.m. Town Hall 3441 County Route 27, Russell
Clifton — 2nd Wednesday 6:30 p.m., even months in the Newton Falls Town Garage, odd months Cranberry Lake Fire Department.
Colton — 2nd Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Colton Town Hall – get address
DeKalb — 3rd Wednesday 7 p.m. 2907 County Route 17 DeKalb Junction
DePeyster — 2nd Monday 7 p.m. Round Hall – check location
Edwards — 2nd Wednesday 7 p.m. Edwards Town Hall 161 Main St.
Fine — 2nd Wednesday 6:30 p.m. Town Office Building 4078 Route 3 Star Lake
Fowler — 1st Tuesday 7 p.m. 87 Little York Road, Gouverneur
Gouverneur — 2nd Tuesday 6 p.m. Town Offices 1227 Route 11, Gouverneur
Hammond — 2nd Wednesday 6:30 p.m. 17 N. Main St. Hammond
Hermon — 2nd Tuesday 6 p.m. Hermon Town Hall 109 Church St.
Hopkinton — 2nd Monday in January and February. 3rd Monday otherwise 7 p.m. Hopkinton Municipal Building 7 Church St.
Lawrence — 2nd Wednesday 7 p.m. Municipal Building 11403 Route 11 North Lawrence
Lisbon — 2nd Wednesday of month at noon in Janurary, March, May, July, September and November, at 7 p.m. February, April, June, August, October and December at Lisbon Town Hall, 6963 County Route 10.
Louisville — 2nd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Municipal Buildin 14810 State Route 37, Massena.
Macomb — 2nd Tuesday at 7:30 p.m., Macomb Town Hall 6663 State Route 58, Hammond
Madrid — 2nd Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., Madrid Town Office Building 3529 County Route 14, Madrid.
Massena — 3rd Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Town Hall, 60 Main St., Massena
Morristown — 2nd Tuesday at 7 p.m., Morristown Town Clerk’s Office
Norfolk — 2nd Wednesday at 7 p.m., Norfolk Town Hall, 5 West Main St., Norfolk
Oswegatchie — 3rd Monday at 6 p.m., Heuvelton Town Hall, 51 State St., Huevelton
Parishville — 4th Tuesday of January, April, July and October at 6 p.m. , all other months at 10 a.m., Parishville Town Hall, 1772 State Highway 72
Piercefield — 2nd Thursday at 7 p.m., Piercefield Town Hall, 48 Waller St., Piercefield
Pierrepont — Last Tuesday at 7 p.m., Pierrepont Town Hall
Pitcairn — 2nd Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., Pitcairn Town Hall
Potsdam — 2nd Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Potsdam Town Hall, 18 Elm St.
Rossie — 1st Thursday at 7:30 p.m., Rossie Town Barn 908 County Route 3, Rossie
Russell — 3rd Tuesday at 6 p.m., Russell Town Hall, 4 Pestle St., Russell
Stockholm — 2nd Tuesday at 6 p.m., Stockholm Municipal Building 540 Route 11C, Winthrop
Waddington — 2nd Tuesday at 7 p.m. Waddington Municipal Building, 48 Maple St. Waddington
VILLAGE MEETING NIGHTS
Canton — 3rd Monday at 6:30 p.m., Canton Municipal Building 60 Main St., Canton
Gouverneur — 3rd Tuesday at 6 p.m., Gouverneur Village Court Room, 33 Clinton St. Gouverneur
Hammond — 1st Wednesday at 6 p.m., except June, July, August, September at 6 p.m., Hammond Village Hall
Heuvelton — 2nd Wednesday at 6 p.m., Heuvelton Town Hall, 51 State St.
Massena — 3rd Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., Massena Town Hall, 60 Main St.
Norwood — 3rd Monday at 6 p.m., Board Room of Municipal Building, 11 S. Main St., Norwood
Potsdam — 1st and 3rd Monday at 4:30 p.m. Civic Center, 2 Park St.
Rensselaer Falls — 1st Monday at 6 p.m., Rensselaer Falls Village Office
Richville — 1st Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., Village Hall, 87 Main St., Richville
Waddington — 1st Monday at 6 p.m., Municipal Building , Waddington
