CANTON - The St. Lawrence Ladies Steel finished the 2019-20 season as the only North Country youth hockey team to capture a state championship.
Made up of players from a number of area high school programs and sanctioned by Canton Minor Hockey, the Ladies Steel competed at the NYSAHA Tier II 19U tournament in the Buffalo-region the weekend of March 6-8 where they survived an opening-round loss then overcame two-goal letdown in the championship game en route to claiming top honors. As tournament champions, they qualified for the USA Hockey National Tier II Championships slated for Westchester, PA, the first week in April but were unable to complete their travel plans when the event was canceled due to the growing global coronavirus pandemic.
Steel 10, Twin Rinks-Eisenhower 0: Coached by Matt Cullen along with assistants Madison Cullen and Dan Rondeau, the Ladies Steel got off to a impressive start as they skated to a decisive 10-0 win over TR-Eisenhower on Friday, March 6. Karli St. Ann (1 assist), Meg Wilmshurst and Rylee Garrow tallied two goals apiece in a balanced offensive effort. Olivia Hunter (1 assist), Katrina Grzeszczuk (1 assist), Kayla Cunningham and Madison Collette connected for the other goals. Ieneratokwas Swamp, Bryclan Sunday and Madelyn Zareski recorded two assists each. Hannah Chilton logged a solo helper along with netminder Carli Cartier, who turned away the 18 shots she faced in posting the shutout.
Cazenovia 1, Steel 0: In a Saturday-morning matchup, the Ladies Steel generated a 36-27 advantage in shots but it wasn’t enough as Riley Malicki broke through for at 3:44 of the third period and Cazenovia made it hold up as the game-winner.
Cartier had 26 saves in what turned out to be the only loss of the weekend for St. Lawrence.
Steel 8, Tompkins Shooting Stars 0: The Ladies Steel made a strong recovery in their Saturday afternoon first-round finale as they outshot the Shooting Stars 44-5 in pulling away to the win. Grzeszczuk anchored the winning effort with two goals and an assist. Kamryn Barnes (2 assists), Garrow (1 assist), Cunningham, Chilton, Hunter and Sunday all struck for singletons. Wilmshurst and Swamp both finished with a pair of assists. Collette and St. Ann chipped in solo helpers and Cartier stopped the five shots she faced working the crease for the shutout.
Steel 5, Troy-Albany 0: In their semifinal round matchup Sunday morning, the Ladies Steel bolted out to a 3-0 lead in the first period for the third time in four games and Cartier blocked all 18 shots for her third shutout. Collette finished off a play set up by Chilton and Wilmshurst 5:39 into the game that would be the only goal the locals would need.
St. Ann helped seal the win with a pair of goals. Zareski and Swamp netted the others while Sunday and Garrow both fashioned two assists.
Steel 3, Cazenovia Chiefs 2 (OT): The tournament final played Sunday afternoon at the Northtown Center Rink in Amherst saw the Ladies Steel build a quick 2-0 lead when Garrow struck for an unassisted goal just 1:01 into the game then set up Sunday 33 seconds later.
The Chiefs got on the board four minutes later on a goal by Rebecca Holmes that was assisted by Marcella Rodgers, who went on to set up the equalizer by Bethany Horvatis at 1:04 of the third.
Hunter lifted St. Lawrence to the state title 3:48 into overtime by finishing off an assist from Grzeszczuk.
Cartier made 25 saves backstopping the championship game win while Isabella Battaglia stopped 33 shots for Cazenovia.
Also contributing toward the Ladies Steel tournament title run were Giulietta Nitido and Madison Cazziol.
OTHER GIRLS HOCKEY TOURNAMENTS
The Ladies Steel were one of five from the North Country competing for state Tier II titles in the Buffalo-area over the same weekend. In the 16U tournament, the Potsdam Icestorm finished second overall while the Norfolk-Norwood Northstars advanced to the semifinals before coming up short. The Adirondack 46’ers-Malone team also reached the semifinals in the 14U division while the Canton Blades skated to a second-place showing in the 12U tournament. All five teams were also made up of players from throughout the region.
POTSDAM, N-N GO 7-2 AT 16U
The Potsdam Icestorm cruised through the opening round where they outscored their three opponents by a combined 20-1 then reached the championship game with a 3-2 win over Monroe County in the semifinals. In the Sunday afternoon final, the Depew Saints avenged an opening round loss to Potsdam with a 3-2 shootout win after the teams had skated to a 1-1 tie through regulation and overtime.
The Northstars, meanwhile, also went undefeated through the opening round before dropping their semifinal matchup to Depew.
Icestorm 5, Depew 1: Emma Ransom anchored a balanced Potsdam offense with a pair of goals. Karley Green tallied a goal and two assists. Myranda Collette and Keely Towne netted the other goals while McKenzie Brown, Emma Gibson, Ella Oakes, Phoebe Zagrobelny and Sophia Compeau all fashioned solo helpers and Jenna Christopher blocked 23 shots working the crease for the win.
Icestorm 8, Twin Rinks-Eisenhower 0: In the first of two games on Saturday, Compeau and Brown led a potent Potsdam offense with three goals each. Hannah Johnson produced two goals and two assists. Collette doled out three assists. Isabel Boyd chipped in a pair of helpers. Gibson, Zagrobelny, Towne and Kennedy Emerson all finished with solo assists. Christopher (3 saves) and Ava Julian (2 saves) combined to backstop the shutout as the Icestorm dominated their way to a 68-5 advantage in shots.
Icestorm 7, Hamburg Hawks 0: Emerson and Compeau notched two goals each as Potsdam built a 1-0 lead in the first period then broke the game open with a four-goal barrage in the second. Boyd, Zagrobelny and Johnson connected for the other goals. Gibson, Towne and Brown each earned an assist. Christopher and Julian made a combined 10 saves sharing crease duties in the shutout.
Icestorm 3, Monroe County 2: In the Sunday-morning semifinal, Potsdam built a 2-0 lead on goals by Rylee Preston and Green before Monroe County tied the game with back-to-back goals in the third before Compeau struck for the game-winner with 36 seconds left in regulation. Christopher posted 18 saves in the winning effort.
Depew 2, Icestorm 1 (via shootout): The championship game saw the Saints take the lead with 6:14 left in the first period on a goal by Vanessa Willick and it held until Emerson finished off a play set up by Johnson with 8:44 left in regulation.
The teams then went scoreless through a 17-minute overtime before going to a shootout where Depew won in the seventh round on a goal by Maeve Hourihan.
Compeau and Brown converted on their attempts for the Icestorm and Christopher, who turned aside 25 shots in regulation and overtime, made three more saves in the shootout.
Elizabeth Timby had 36 stops, including 10 in overtime, and another three in the shootout working the crease for the win.
Sanctioned by the Potsdam Junior Hockey Association, the Icestorm were coached by Cory Towne along with assistants Gary Collette, Jen Sawyer and Darren Wilson. Emily Sutton contributed to the blueline effort throughout the weekend.
N-N 6, Monroe County 4: In their Friday opener, the Northstars scored four of the last five goals to get off to a winning start. Anna Nelson and Maddie Dinneen (1 assist) generated three goals for N-N. Ria Amo tallied a pair of assists while Jaryn Chubb, Sophie Lauzon and Jessika Bullock all recorded solo helpers while Gina Norcross made 19 saves.
N-N 5, Mamaroneck 2: Dinneen struck for another three goals in sparking the Northstars to their second win Saturday morning. Amo contributed a goal and two assists. Joryan Adams netted the other goal. Bullock fashioned a pair of assists. Nelson and Lauzon each had a solo helper while Norcross blocked 15 shots backstopping the win.
N-N 4, Oswego Buccaneers 3 (OT): In the opening round finale for both squads, the Northstars fell behind 3-1 before rallying to clinch the top seed from their bracket.
Chubb converted off an assist from Amo with 1:10 left in overtime to lift N-N to the win. Claudia LaPlant tied the game with 2:42 remaining in regulation on a play set up by Megan McCarthy and Kathryn Fobare.
Nelson scored the other two goals in the winning effort. Amo assisted on both with Chubb helping to set up the second. Norcross turned aside 22 shots handling crease duties.
Depew 4, N-N 2: In their Sunday morning semifinal, the teams were knotted at 2-2 through two periods before the Saints fashioned two unanswered goals in the third to advance to the title game.
Nelson opened the scoring in the first assisted by LaPlant. Bullock pulled the Northstars even in the second. Norcross finished with 21 saves.
Sanctioned by Norfolk-Norwood Minor Hockey, the Northstars were coached by Gerald Lauzon and Casey Nelson along with assistant Bernadette Bullock. Rounding out the lineup were forward Emma Stehlin and blueliner Madison Weaver.
ADK-MALONE REACHES 14U SEMIS
At the 14U tournament, the Adirondack 46’ers-Malone managed to reach the semifinals before suffering their second shutout loss of the weekend.
ADK-Malone 3, NYC Cyclones 1: In their opening game, Abby Monnette scored twice and Olivia Cook connected for a singleton in the winning effort. Kara Kurran tallied an assist and Olivia Ferebee made 17 saves working the crease for the win.
Rome Grizzlies 2, ADK-Malone 0: Ferebee stopped 19 shots in the losing cause.
ADK-Malone 5, Amherst Knights 1: Cook struck for three goals. Monnette (1 assist) and Grace Southwick netted singletons while Abigail Phillps, Rachel Madere, Alyx St. Hilaire and Ava Murphy all had solo assists. Eastynn Sanford handled 16 shots backstopping the win.
Saratoga 2, ADK-Malone 0: In the semifinals on Sunday, Ferebee made 24 saves in the tournament finale.
BLADES REACH 12U FINAL
The Canton Blades 12U bounced back from an opening-round loss to the Hamburg Hawks to reach the championship game before once again falling short to Hamburg.
Canton 5, Twin Rinks-Eisenhower 3: In their opening game, the Blades built 3-1 lead early in the second period en route to getting off to a positive start. Taylor Stoll produced two goals and an assist. Aubrey Amo, Joie Lynn Jabaut and Anna Hoose broke through for the other goals. Sophie Bruno, Brynn Deshaies and Abbigale Nee all recorded a pair of assists while Macey Squire and Eliza Creurer had solo helpers and Sophie Shoen made 12 saves working the crease for the win.
Hamburg 5, Canton 3: The Blades fell behind 3-1 in the first period and never recovered as Stoll generated a pair of goals and Squire netted a singleton. Ella Matejcik and Hoose both drew an assist and Averil Marcil stopped eight shots.
Canton 8, Skaneateles Lakes 0: The Blades regrouped to find their offensive stride in their first-round finale. Nee led the way with three goals. Jabaut generated two goals and two assists. Stoll added a goal and two assists. Mia Jeneault and Hoose both finished with a goal and assist. Deshaies and Creurer each had an assist and Marcil handled the five shots she faced working the crease for the shutout.
Canton 2, Brewster Lady Bulldogs 1: In the semifinals Sunday morning, the Blades went ahead 2-0 in the first period when Jabaut scored from Matejcik and Amo converted from Deshaies just 28 seconds later in the third minute of the game then held on for the win after the Lady Bulldogs struck with 38 seconds left in regulation.
Shoen made 21 saves in helping to preseve the win.
Hamburg 3, Canton 2: The championship game saw the Blades fall behind 3-0 before battling back to make it a one-goal game. Matejcik and Jabaut scored the goals, both assisted by Bruno, while Shoen stopped six shots.
Sanctioned by Canton Minor Hockey, the Blades were coached by Mandie Mousaw along with assistants Joseph Mousaw and Brian Henning. Also contributing to the second-place effort at the state tournament were Bella Jolley, Elena Abplanalp and Lauren Henning.
BOYS TOURNAMENTS CANCELED
While the NYSAHA was able to stage its girls tournaments the first full weekend in March, the entire schedule of boys events was canceled due to health concerns surrounding the global coronavirus pandemic.
Among the North Country teams slated to compete for state championships at Tier II were the Canton 12U, 14U and 16U teams. Tier III hopefuls from the area included the Ogdensburg 12U, Norfolk-Norwood 14U, North Franklin 16U, Adirondack 46’ers-Malone 16U, Louisville 18U and Thousand Islands 18U teams.
The St. Lawrence Ladies Steel, sanctioned by Canton Minor Hockey, skated to the 2020 NYSAHA Tier II 19U Championship earlier this month in Amherst. Coached by Matt Cullen along with assistants Madison Cullen and Dan Rondeau, the team consisted of players from several area high school programs including; Kayla Cunningham, Kamryn Barnes, Olivia Hunter, Meg Wilmshurst, Rylee Garrow, Ieneratokwas Swamp, Giulietta Nitido, Karli St. Ann, Madison Collette, Hannah Chilton, Katrina Grzeszczuk, Madison Cazziol, Madelyn Zareksi, Brycelan Sunday and Carli Cartier. Submitted Photo/CO
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.