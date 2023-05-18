St. Mary children receive First Holy Communion

Two children received their First Holy Communion May 7 during Mass, celebrated by church pastor, the Rev. Todd E. Thibaults, at St. Mary’s Church in Copenhagen. The first communicants and their families participated in the celebration of Mass. The children, Kennedy A. Fazio, daughter of Matthew and Erin Fazio and Alexander S. LaRue, son of Steven and Nicole LaRue, gave the welcome and read the intercessions. Their mothers recited the readings and their brothers, Zakkary LaRue amd Dominic Fazio presented the gifts. Pictured, from left, Kennedy, pastoral associate Sister Mary Ellen Brett, Father Thibaults and Alexander.
