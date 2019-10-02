WATERTOWN — The Stage Notes Foundation has announced contributions made possible by its summer productions of “Pippin” and “Chicago.”
The nonprofit youth theater group for exceptional theater students was founded by Ticia Aumell 11 years ago and has traditionally put on an annual summer musical. Two shows were staged this year. The organization’s motto is “Performance With a Purpose” and it has donated thousands of dollars to local groups over the years.
“We are very happy with our ability to ‘spread the wealth’ this year and touch many and varied organizations in our community,” Mrs. Aumell said.
This year’s donations went to:
$1,500 to The Watertown High School Wind Ensemble
“We owe a huge debt of gratitude to Andrea Wischerath, Watertown High School instrumental instructor, for not only coordinating the ‘Chicago’ orchestra but also allowing the orchestra to rehearse at WHS in the band room,” Mrs. Aumell said in a news release.
The school also allowed Stage Notes to borrow instruments and music stands.
“Our success is in large part due to Andrea and the Watertown High School administration for supporting our endeavor,” Mrs. Aumell said.
$1,000 to The Make-A-Wish Foundation of Central New York
Make-A-Wish Central New York serves 15 counties including Jefferson County.
“Stage Notes has participated in events for the Make-A-Wish Foundation in the past,” Mrs. Aumell said. “We were happy to support a request for a monetary donation this year.”
$750 to Paws4Potter, a canine walk to support canine cancer.
$500 to the theater club at Jefferson Community College, The Dionysian Players.
$400 to the Watertown High School AV Club in gratitude for recording and preserving this year’s productions.
$250 to the Italian American Civic Association’s capital campaign, and Mrs. Aumell said, “in gratitude for their kindness and support of Stage Notes through the years.”
$250 to the Safe Schools Endeavor through the Northern New York Community Foundation. The “Endeavor” is a group of concerned citizens motivated to make schools safer for students and teachers.
$250 to the Malawi Early Literacy Team, whose mission is to equip the children in the Northern Region of Malawi, Africa with up to date, culturally appropriate early literacy materials and readers.
$200 as a hole sponsor to the Friends of Farm Memorial Golf Tournament which benefits the Patrick R. Farmer Scholarship of the Arts.
Continued support for Watertown Urban Mission by collecting 357 school supplies for their backpack program at the summer productions.
“We continued our support of the Parker Leikam Shining Stars Fund with the selling of bow ties at ‘Chicago,’ raising $670 over three nights,” Mrs. Aumell said. “This charitable fund will support youth between the ages of 15-18 in their pursuits of gaining experiences and opportunities in the arts.”
