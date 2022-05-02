OSWEGO – According to Oswego City Police, on May 2, at 12:51 p.m., the Oswego Police Dept. was dispatched to a residence on E. 7th St. for a domestic dispute complaint. Upon arrival, officers were told that a domestic dispute occurred regarding personal property inside the home. During the dispute, a male allegedly threatened family members with a shotgun. Officers made multiple attempts to contact the male, who allegedly refused to come out of the residence.
Police said a perimeter was set up around the residence and a one block area was secured. With the assistance from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office, a nine-and-a-half hour negotiation took place. The male ultimately exited the residence and was taken into custody allegedly without incident.
Officers conducted a search of the residence and allegedly located a loaded shotgun.
As a result of the investigation, Marcus M. Miller, age 39, of Oswego, was charged with first degree robbery, a class C felony; criminal possession of a weapon, a class D felony; and endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor.
Miller was transported to Oswego County CAP Court and held pending arraignment.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Investigator James LaDue of the Oswego Police Dept. at (315) 236-4854. Those wishing to remain anonymous may do so.
Mayor William Barlow thanked the Oswego Police Dept. and the area neighbors for their cooperation during this incident. Assistance was provided by the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office emergency response team and their negotiators; New York State Police K9; Menter Ambulance; the Oswego Fire Dept.; and the U.S. Border Patrol.
