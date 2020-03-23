LATHAM - The global coronavirus pandemic struck close to home for a handful of Section 10 champions on Monday.
After spending nearly two weeks in postseason limbo with the announcement earlier this month by the New York Public High School Athletic Association that all winter sports championship tournaments and events would be “indefinitley postponed”, the Massena Central boys hockey team, along with four remaining boys and girls basketball teams, saw their hopes of playing for state championships officially dashed following a public statement made by Dr. Robert Zayas, NYSPHSAA Executive Director.
“It is with great disappointment that we make the decision to cancel the remaining winter championship events,” noted Dr. Zayas. “Our association’s focus is to benefit students through participation in interscholastic athletics and unfortunately this rapidly developing situation has prevented our association from providing a quality championship experience. We certainly sympathize for the students who are being impacted by this crisis but at this time they deserve honesty from the leadership of our association.”
The association’s decision to cancel its remaining winter sports championships produced some closure but little solace for Massena hockey coach Mike Trimboli.
“The cancellations do bring closure. It’s just unfortunate that they were left with no other real options that this point. What we are all is going through right now is unprecedented and what really matters most is the health, safety and well-being of the student-athletes at are affected by the state’s decision,” said Trimboli.
“Obviously, this is tough for everybody involved. Still, for me, the worst part is that our players, especially the seniors, worked so hard to earn this chance to play for a state title only to have the rug pulled out from under them,” he added.
The Red Raiders wound up with a 12-8-1 record this winter. After capturing the NAC Division I regular season banner and claiming their eighth Section 10 title in nine years, they advanced to the state final four with a 5-4 win on the road over Monroe-Woodbury of Section 9 and were scheduled to go up against Section 2 champion Bethlehem in the state Division I semifinals in Buffalo on Saturday, March 14.
“One of the things they have during the hockey championships is a champions’ dinner for the four teams and something that’s being discussed is, possibly still having it down the road at a more central location,” said Trimboli. “But a lot of other decisions have to be made before that can even be considered. We’re still a long way from knowing how this is all going to go down in the history books.”
Also seeing their postseasons brought to an unchallenged halt on Monday were the Madrid-Waddington and Chateaugay boys basketball teams along with the St. Lawrence Central and Hammond Central girls basketball squads. All four were slated to play in their respective tournament quarterfinals. The M-W boys and SLC girls both advanced in Class C by downing their Section 7 counterparts in the opening round on Wednesday, March 11, at SUNY Potsdam’s Jerry Welsh Gymnasium while Chateaugay and Hammond had drawn opening round byes for the Class D playoffs and stood one win away from reaching the state final four.
“We were practicing when we first found out about states being postponed,” said M-W coach Aaron Jones. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do as a coach was telling our 16 players that their season was over. They spent so much time practicing and working hard to get to the next level and that opportunity was taken away. It was like I’d punched them all in the face. You could hear a pin drop in the gym.”
The Yellowjackets (19-5), who defended their sectional title by rallying past St. Lawrence Central, went on to beat Moriah 68-52 in their NYSPHSAA Class C tournament opener. Moriah entered game as the top-ranked team in the state. M-W was then due to face Section 2 champion Lake George in the elite eight on Saturday, March 14, at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
“We’d just had a real nice win over Moriah and we were just four quarters away from going to the final four so, it’s very disappointing, but at the same time it (the cancelation) was to be expected,” Jones noted. “The health of the world is more important.”
“I feel really bad for our three seniors - Brennan Harmer, Trent Lashua and Jacob Murphy. We coaches will hopefully get more chances along with the juniors, sophomores and freshmen that we had on the team this year. For the seniors though, they have no real closure,” he added.
For SLC girls coach Chad Gauthier, Monday’s cancelation of the program’s first-ever trip to the state quarterfinals brought his successful eight-year career at the Lady Larries’ helm to an ironic conclusion.
“Coaches talk about how they always want their teams to go out with a win,” said Gauthier. “We had our biggest win ever and had a chance at another one but unfortunately with the way things are working out, that opportunity has been take away from us.”
SLC (12-12) earned its first trip to the state quarterfinals in three tries under Gauthier’s tenure with a breakthrough 44-42 win over Northern Adirondack Central and were scheduled to take on Section 2 champion Cambridge at Hudson Valley Community College the following Saturday. The Lady Larries captured the sectional title with a 53-48 win over top-seeded defending champion Madrid-Waddington in this year’s Class C final.
“It’s even more bitter for me because I had already planned on stepping down after this season. We won that last game and we were all looking really forward to that next one,” Gauthier noted.
“We knew the decision to cancel was coming down the road and we’d had a meeting with the team after the postponement. We told them that no matter what, they were champions and that they did everything they had to do to earn a chance at taking that next shot,” he added. “Now we don’t have a chance of knowing how that shot could have gone.”
According to the press release from NYSPHSAA announcing the winter cancelations, “factors that played a role in this decision include but are not limited to: the evolving COVID-19 public threat, CDC mass gathering recommendations, Governor Cuomo’s declaration of a state emergency, President Trump’s declaration of a national emergency, input from the 11 Sections and extended school closures. With school districts closed for an extended period of time, Sections and schools are individually determining the Spring sport start dates and practice parameters that best meet the needs of the students they represent.”
All schools in St. Lawrence County are presently closed and are not scheduled to re-open until Monday, April 20.
“This is one of the most difficult decisions the Officers of the NYSPHSAA have ever had to make,” said Paul Harrica, President of NYSPHSAA. “It has been determined it is not feasible for the Winter State Championships to be hosted in a safe and beneficial manner for the participating student-athletes and their teams in the near future. The health and safety of the students we serve will always be our top priority.”
The status of the NYSPHSAA spring sports championships will be announced on or before Monday, April 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.