WATERTOWN — State police are investigating a larceny incident that occurred July 2 at Walmart on Route 3.
Police said an unknown man and woman entered the self-checkout register, under scanned an assortment of merchandise valued at $222 and left the store.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call state police at 315-366-6000. All information will be kept confidential.
