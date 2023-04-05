State police seek information on vehicle stolen in Hammond
- HAMMOND — State police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a stolen vehicle in the town of Hammond. Troopers said a gray 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4x4 was taken Tuesday from a residence on County Route 6 in the town of Hammond. According to troopers, the owner realized his vehicle was stolen from his residence at about 5:42 a.m. At about 8 p.m. the day before, the vehicle was parked in the driveway and when the owner woke up the following morning it was gone. The truck is gray, with black door handles, Cooper Discoverer tires mounted on black metal mayhem aftermarket wheels, spray-in bedliner, two holes on the tailgate near handle and a Flowmaster dual exhaust with chrome tips. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Ogdensburg at (315) 379-0012.
-
- Updated
- 0
Special Sections & Promotions
Spring High School Previews
Latest News
- Police: Truck stolen from Hammond driveway
- Lightning reported responsible for Ogdensburg fire
- Severe thunderstorm warning issued
- OFA Girls note 3-0 start; Stoners outscore Bulldogs
- Hammond shades Canton in NAC softball opener
- 6 Devils scored first goals in Lax win over Malone
- High school roundup: Indian River registers its first girls lacrosse win over Watertown
- As NNY schools again face threats, Gray, Walczyk push for bill to make ‘swatting’ a felony
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 8 bodies found along St. Lawrence River; 2 indentified as police continue investigation
-
Two of eight bodies found along St. Lawrence River identified as police continue investigation
-
Watertown man charged with multiple felonies after allegedly damaging and stealing property from vehicles
-
New manager takes the helm of Thompson Park Golf Course on Monday
-
Sequel to ’93 cult chick flick filmed in north country bridges gap in storyline
Classifieds
- SQUARE BALES- Never rained on feed $2.50/ea. Bedding $1.00/ea/ Call
- ANTIQUES WANTED Old hunting & fishing items, old signs, old
- ALWAYS BUYING junk vehicles. Fast, local pick up! Call 315-783-4184
- BID NOTICE The Croghan Village Board requests sealed bids for
- BID NOTICE Sealed bids are requested by the Croghan Village
- BRZOSTEKS.COM REAL Estate Auction Co. Inc.- Homes, Estates, Farms, Commercial
- Buildings Jacked & Leveled Houses, barns, camps, trailers. All types
- SILVER LAB puppies. AKC Ready to go Easter Sunday. 315-414-9794.
- Alex-Bay Rental Car & Truck Sales WE RENT & SELL
- LABRADOR RETRIEVER Puppies- 8 BLACK purebred puppies available. 4 males
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.