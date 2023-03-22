Stewart’s Shop donates to Great Lot Sportsman’s Club

BOONVILLE — As part of Stewart’s Holiday Match, $750 was recently donated to Great Lot Sportsman’s Club Corp. Stewart’s has collected and matched donations in its shops from Thanksgiving until Christmas since 1986. Half of the donation amount came from our customers; and Stewart’s Shops doubled donation.
“This season, we received 1,990 applications requesting over $5 million in support while we had just over $2 million to donate,” states a store press release.
Great Lot president, Guy Case, thanked Stewart’s Shops for the generous donation and for the continued support of the community. He said the funds will be used to help purchase the food and refreshments the sportsman’s club provides during all scheduled activities.
Throughout the winter, the club has provided guided snowshoeing on its property.
