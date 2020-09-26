ALBANY – Some individuals who do not file a tax return have not yet claimed the federal stimulus payment (EIP) announced in the Spring of 2020. A Non-Filer’s Portal is available on www.irs.gov to help eligible people claim their payment. However, the IRS recently announced two new deadlines for this Portal.
First, federal benefit recipients who have not yet requested the $500 payment for each qualifying child can use the Non-Filer’s Portal to claim it. However, the Portal will only be open for them to do so until September 30, 2020. Federal benefit recipients include those who receive Social Security, SSI, Railroad Retirement Benefits or VA benefits. Those individuals should have already received their own stimulus payment (up to $1,200 per individual) automatically.
Second, people with little or no income, who do not receive federal benefits and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 will not receive an automatic payment. They have until October 15, 2020 to use the Non-Filer’s Portal to claim their stimulus payment, if they are eligible.
Anyone who misses these deadlines can still claim the stimulus payment as a credit on their 2020 federal income tax return. To do so, however, they must wait until next year and file a return.
